BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is set to host RESOUND, a drum and bugle competition presented by Drum Corps International, according to a press release by HeiseMedia.

RESOUND is set to take place at Memorial Stadium on July 22 at 7 p.m., according to the release.

The release says, this competition will feature the Santa Clara Vanguard Cadets, Blue Devils B and Bakersfield College’s Golden Empire Drum & Bugle Corps.

Tickets are available now and start at $10 and children 5 years of age and under will be admitted free of charge, according the the release.

To purchase tickets and for more information about this event visit the DCI Resound website.