Bakersfield College introduces its inaugural athletics Hall of Fame class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is immortalizing a class of key figures that have helped pave the way for 100 years of Renegades athletics.
The college held an induction ceremony for the inaugural class of 12 at Luigi’s in East Bakersfield.
The honorees were:
- Gil Bishop – BC Athletics Director from 1954 to 1968.
- Carl Bowser – Football head coach who led the team to the 1988 National Title
- Bruce Burnett – BC state wrestling champion in 1969 and 1970.
- Gerry Collis – BC baseball and football coach. He is the winningest head football coach in school history with 121 wins.
- Bob Covey – Track and field coach for 42 years at BC. His teams won 24 league titles, 10 league cross country titles, named California Coach of the Year five times.
- Billy Cowan – Basketball and baseball athlete. Set several school records in basketball.
- George Culver – All conference player in baseball in 1962 and 1963. Played nine seasons in Major League Baseball.
- Frank Gifford – Named Junior College All-American at BC in 1949. Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.
- Dean Jones – Starting point guard for BC’s state champion basketball team in 1978. Coached men’s basketball from 1985 to 1993.
- Colby Lewis – Standout pitcher for baseball in 1998 and 1999. First team All Conference player in 1999. Draft in first round by the Texas Rangers.
- Aisha Harrison-Maston – State champion on women’s track and field team in 1997. Won individual titles in long jump, triple jump, and 100-meter hurdles.
- Hank Pfister Jr. – Standout tennis player winning conference, sectional championships for BC before playing 11 years in the ATP Tour.