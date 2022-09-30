BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted its annual Manufacturing Day Friday morning at Bakersfield College Outdoor Theatre.

This annual event is organized by the Manufacturing Institute. It is the biggest opportunity for the next generation to learn about manufacturing industries and careers from various local industry employers.

Experts say in the next decade, 4 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled throughout the United States.

“The whole purpose of manufacturing is to raise awareness to the younger generations so to our high school students, our junior high students, elementary as well as our current Bakersfield College students about all the opportunities that are available to them in manufacturing specifically here in Kern County,” Anycia Reyes, Job Development Specialist for Industrial Technology and Transportation Pathways, said.

Amazon, Chevron and Bolthouse Farms were just a few of the companies in attendance, along with 52 schools from across Kern County.