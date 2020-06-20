Bakersfield College hosts ‘Light a Candle’ Juneteenth event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This year’s Juneteenth celebration could be the biggest ever for Kern County.

Local media personality and activist Danny Morrison has been holding discussions on the significance of Juneteenth, with the final event happening tonight.

“We understand this is a process and that people of color and people of all religions and races and backgrounds and creeds and socioeconomic backgrounds can all come together as one,” said Morrison.

Morrison hosted “Light a Candle: A Nineteenth Conversation” on the Bakersfield college Facebook page Friday evening.

Morrison hopes people can get to know the African American community and learn more about their culture through these conversations.

The two-hour event featured people from all walks of life, pledging to bring our community together and erase racism.

“I denounce with my entire being, racism, and the pain that it causes. our country was unified in horror as we watched George Floyd gasp for air, saying I can’t breathe as he asked for his mama,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.

“To achieve the progress we’re seeking I’m calling Bakersfield to unite and listen and together work hard with tenacity,” said Mayor Karen Goh. “Will you join me?”