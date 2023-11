BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is inviting members of the community to its last farmers market of the year Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The market is happening at 10 a.m. near the CSS Lawn on campus. Shoppers can get fresh local produce like carrots, tomatoes, lettuce, apples, and more groceries.

All items are free and provided on a first come first serve basis. Organizers ask attendees to bring their own bags.

For more information visit their website, BakersfieldColleg.edu.