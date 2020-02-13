Bakersfield College hosts Financial Aid Fest to help students ahead of FAFSA deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield College helped students ahead of the FAFSA deadline on Mar. 2 by hosting its annual Financial Aid Fest. Numerous community vendors and support services were available Wednesday afternoon.

“The financial aid process can be a little tedious … we got this place packed with incentives,” Kevin Ott BC’s Financial Aid Technician said.

To encourage students to fill out their FAFSA application, or California Dream Act for some students, the fest had food, prizes, music, vendors, booths and much more. For some students the application process can be daunting. First-year student Hector Contreras said it took him a few years to eventually go back to school after graduating high school. He said BC has been a huge reason why he has enjoyed going back to school.

“This is my first year here and I love it,” Contreras said. “Anything you need or any help you want they provide it for you.”

The last event in the Financial Aid Fest will take place at the Delano campus on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.