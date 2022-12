BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In an effort to maintain Bakersfield’s beautification process, city officials and Bakersfield College have partnered together for the Christmas Tree Recycle program, according to a news release.

Trees can be dropped off at the southwest parking lot area of campus at the intersection of Haley Street and University Avenue. The recycling program runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10 and trees can be dropped off 24 hours a day, the release said.