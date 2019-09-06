Bakersfield College hosts active shooter safety class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Faculty at Bakersfield College got a lesson Thursday on active shooters and how to survive them.

The course was held by the college’s public safety department at the Levan Center.

The class went over mass shootings on college campuses, describing scenarios teachers should be prepared for.

The shooters usually have no pattern when choosing victims, may have a history of mental health issues and may have let someone else know their plans.

The big takeaway: If there’s a chance to escape, do it, even when others disagree and leave everything behind.