Bakersfield College hosting virtual celebration leading up to ‘Juneteenth’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is hosting a two-week conversation and virtual celebration leading up to June 19, or “Juneteenth,” the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Topics include the following: #LightACandle: A Juneteenth Celebration; #RealTalk on Race with Danny, Reggie and Julian; Umoja students share feelings on recent killings by police; and BC receives Job Corps Scholars program funding.

The first conversation is tonight at 8 p.m. and titled #RealTalk with the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD Chief Greg Terry and Assistant Chief Joe Mullins will participate in the talk, which will stream on the Danny Morrison Media Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dannymoshow/.

For more information on events, go to BC President Sonya Christian’s blog here.