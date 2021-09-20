Bakersfield College hosting virtual seminar for International Day of Peace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College Peace Initiative is hosting a virtual seminar Tuesday for United Nations International Day of Peace.

The virtual seminar will be shown on BC’s YouTube channel at 4 p.m. The seminar will feature a panel of local peacemakers that will share their perspectives on how to develop a more peaceful world.

The panelists include Kern Community College District Chancellor Dr. Sonya Christian, Pediatric ICU physician at Valley Children’s Hospital Dr. Kathleen Murphy, Physician and poet Dr. Portia Choi, Mayor Karen Goh, Neeraj Rama with the Gandhi Committee for Truth and Nonviolence and local community leader Traco Matthews.

Visit Bakersfield College’s YouTube channel here.