BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted an outreach event on Tuesday to help all eligible students who plan to transfer to California State University, Bakersfield in the spring.

Students were encouraged to bring their transcripts for evaluations and had the opportunity to meet with current CSUB staff to ask questions. Organizers say events like these help make transferring a breeze, but deadlines are quickly approaching.

“For students interested in transferring for the Spring 2024 semester, the deadline application is Aug. 30,” Rene Deniz, a transfer pathways counselor, told 17 News. “For students applying for Fall 2024, the application filing period is Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. Those are the main deadlines.”

Counselors say as soon as students start at Bakersfield College, they should be thinking about transferring and all the requirements that are needed.