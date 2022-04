BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A celebration of life was held Friday afternoon for educator Jack Hernandez at Bakersfield College.

Hernandez died in November of 2021.

During his 41 years at Bakersfield College, he was an English and philosophy professor and the Dean of Students. He later served as Vice Chancellor of the Kern Community College District, as well as, in retirement, the founding director of the Levan Center.

Jack Hernandez was 84 years old.