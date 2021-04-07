Bakersfield College holding Zoom workshops to help high school students enroll in summer courses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It could take years to make up for lost learning from the pandemic, but teens can get a head start this summer.

Bakersfield College’s Early College program is holding weekly Zoom workshops every Wednesday beginning April 17 to help high school students enroll in its Concurrent Enrollment program. Through the program, students can earn college credits of up to seven units this summer.

The workshops will be held at 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through June 9. To register, click here.

For more information about the Early College program and how to sign up for Concurrent Enrollment courses, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege.