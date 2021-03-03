Bakersfield College holding Women in Leadership panel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding the 2nd annual Jean Fuller Women in Leadership panel and discussion to kick off Women’s History Month.

The panel will take place on BC’s YouTube channel on March 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The leadership panel will be moderated by Dr. Jean Fuller, former California Senator and Republican Leader Emeritus. Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian will host the event. The panel will feature women who will share their influences, challenges and successes. They will also offer words of advice for young women.

Guest speakers for the event include Dr. Mary Barlow, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Katie Russell, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District superintendent, and Nicole Parra, state government affairs manager for Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

“We are thrilled at BC to once again host the Jean Fuller Women in Leadership Panel, which highlights women who are advocates for education, their community, and both personal and professional development,” event coordinator Maria Wright said.

