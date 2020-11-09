Bakersfield College holding weekly events to celebrate Veterans Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced a series of weekly events to celebrate Veterans Day through the end of the month.

According to BC, each week includes a featured virtual event or activity for student veterans. BC is dedicating the month of November to show honor and appreciation to all current and past members of the Armed Forces.

“While our events may look different this year, we are so grateful that our Renegade family can still come together and acknowledge these students for all the many sacrifices they’ve made to serve our country and to support them in their educational endeavors,” said Jenny Frank, manager of BC’s Veteran Services and Programs.

According to BC, this year’s celebration includes:

Virtual Veterans Resource Fair during the week of November 2nd: Various community Veterans resources will be spotlighted in a video montage available on BC’s social media platforms and on BC’s Veterans webpage.

Distinguished Speaker, David French – November 10 at 10:00am and 2:00pm: A graduate of Harvard Law School and a constitutional lawyer, David most recently worked as a senior writer for National Review and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. David has taught at Cornell Law School, served as president of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), and currently serves as a Senior Counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice. David is a former major in the United States Army Reserve. In 2007 he deployed to Iraq with the Third Armored Cavalry Regiment and was awarded the Bronze Star. Pre-registration is required and available on the Bakersfield College website.

30 Unit Coining Ceremony and Touch Point – November 18 (Invitation Only): Student veterans who have completed 30 units will be invited to attend this resource rich acknowledgement of their hard work.