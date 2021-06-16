Bakersfield College holding webinars this week to celebrate Juneteenth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding webinars today and Thursday to celebrate the history and contributions of African-Americans in Kern County in honor of Juneteenth.

The webinars will both be held on Zoom at 3 p.m. Today’s webinar is called “What Juneteenth Means to Me” and Thursday’s webinar is titled “Celebrating Juneteenth: Customs and Traditions.”

The webinars are leading up to Saturday, when Bakersfield’s NAACP branch will hold a Juneteenth event at Yokuts Park. The event will take place from 3:30-8 p.m at 4200 Empire Drive.

To register for the webinars, visit here.

