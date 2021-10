BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding a one-day “express enrollment” event next week.

The virtual event is designed to help new and returning students through the enrollment process, step-by-step. The college says they’ve worked hard to streamline the process and make it easy as possible for incoming students.

It takes place Wednesday, Oct. 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

To sign up, visit this website.