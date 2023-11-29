BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is set to host a school supply drive benefitting veterans on campus.

The school is holding Stock the Lockers — a drive-thru school supply drive to support veteran students.

Anything that a college student may need for classes is encouraged to be donated. BC says backpacks, planners or agendas, pens, pencils, sticky notes, index cards, spiral notebooks, highlighters and all basic school supplies are welcome.

The drive will take place Thursday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the drop-off at the Performing Arts Center PAC – Outdoor Theater Roundabout. The campus is located at 1801 Panorama Drive.