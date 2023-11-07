BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for a career change, Bakersfield College will be hosting a Public Safety Career Expo this week.

The Expo will be held on the school’s campus, located at 1801 Panorama Drive, just outside of the gym. The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, organizers say.

The Expo is designed for students and members of the community interested in exploring career opportunities in the public safety sector, including law enforcement, fire service, and emergency medical services.

The event is free and will feature a diverse range of agencies from around California, according to organizers.