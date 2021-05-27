Bakersfield College holding one day express enrollment for students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College (BC) is holding a virtual one day enrollment event for new and returning students. The college has taken all of the elements of registration and condensed them, allowing for a more streamlined process.

BC counselors and staff will be available to help students with every aspect including applying for financial aid, designing an education plan, and registering for the right classes that fit their individual schedules.

Upcoming Express Enrollment Events:

• Wednesday, June 2, 2021 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 7, 2021 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’d like to learn more or sign up for a one-on-one session click here.