Bakersfield College holding one-day express enrollment event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced a special one-day express enrollment event, taking place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist new and returning students with the registration process.

According to BC, counselors and support staff will be available to guide participants through each of the enrollment steps.

“The Express Enrollment Event is intended to help students become a Renegade in just one day,” said Steven Watkin, Executive Director of Outreach and Early College. “We know there are many individuals who are committing to get back to their education in 2021 and we also have current students who are planning to continue their academic journey in January. This event serves as a quick and efficient way for these Renegades to get enrolled in the courses they need and sign up for the supportive programs that will help make their journey a success.”

Spring courses can be browsed by visiting BC’s website. BC’s campus remains closed to the general public. Those interested in the one-day event can click here to register ahead of time.