Bakersfield College holding auditions for science fiction play ‘R.U.R.’

Bakersfield College logo and campus

Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Want to lead the robot rebellion? Audition for Bakersfield College’s production of “R.U.R.,” a 1920 play about a factory that manufactures robots who rise up and end the human race.

Open auditions will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6 via Zoom. Email Theater Professor Kimberly Chin for the Zoom link and an audition slot at kchin@bakersfieldcollege.edu.

No prepared monologue is necessary and the audition should take no more than 20 minutes, BC officials said. Those cast must enroll into THEA B27, a two-unit course.

Live performances are scheduled via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. from Nov. 18 through 20. Rehearsals will begin in October.

