BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted its 15th annual Sterling Silver Gala Saturday evening to honor the school’s most faithful supporters.
The gala event recognized local individuals whose support invigorated many of Bakersfield College’s new programs and breathed life into the campus.
17 News’ Tami Mlchoch was the emcee and the event featured a meal prepared by the college’s culinary arts chefs and their students.
This year’s event honored entities including:
- Valley Strong Credit Union – Corporate Philanthropist Award
- Marjorie and Bud Lindsey – Individual Philanthropist Award
- Fran Florez – Bakersfield College Foundation Service Medal
- Jean Fuller – Leadership in Education Award