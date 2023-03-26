BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted its 15th annual Sterling Silver Gala Saturday evening to honor the school’s most faithful supporters.

The gala event recognized local individuals whose support invigorated many of Bakersfield College’s new programs and breathed life into the campus.

17 News’ Tami Mlchoch was the emcee and the event featured a meal prepared by the college’s culinary arts chefs and their students.

This year’s event honored entities including: