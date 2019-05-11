Bakersfield College graduation reaches capacity, causes chaos

Bakersfield College’s largest graduation in history quickly turned chaotic when the venue reached capacity and hundreds of families were barred from the ceremony.

“It’s 50 percent growth in the last five years,” said BC president Sonya Christian.

Due to construction this year, BC moved the event from Memorial Stadium on campus to Rabobank Arena downtown.

The smaller venue coupled with the largest graduating class ever–2,600 students–caused Rabobank to reach capacity before the ceremony even started.

Hundreds of families were locked outside, forced to miss this milestone for their loved one.

“How could they not expect so many people to show up to celebrate their loved one’s milestone in their life?” wondered Abel Varela, barred from seeing his niece graduate.

“Based off historical numbers, even including the anticipated growth, we did not anticipate that it would be this full,” added BC vice president of finance, Mike Giacomini.

Rabobank holds a maximum of 10,000 people. Memorial Stadium has nearly double the capacity at 19,000.

Many were frustrated the college couldn’t foresee this issue.

“They mismanaged the whole aspect of the organization here,” Varela added.

The venue change also caused traffic and parking congestion during rush-hour Friday evening.