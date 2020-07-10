Bakersfield College graduates highlighted ahead of virtual graduation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College students will get their graduation day on Saturday with a virtual ceremony.

Students won’t be able to walk across a stage this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you will be able to see their faces on KGET.

Samantha Pulido, President of the Student Government Association, is among the more-than 700 students participating in this year’s commencement.

“It’s going to be different, but I’m excited,” said Pulido.“I think everybody’s just excited to graduate, especially during this last semester.”

She has spent the past three years working to improve her fellow classmates’ college experience. Pulido’s academic career was even more impressive, graduating with four separate associate degrees.

As President of the Student Government Association, Pulido says, “I represented students on the national level focusing on the pell grant, DACA students, and undocumented students.”

After several years out of school, Regan Lewis proved that if you work hard in community college the sky’s the limit. She became one of seven students to earn a bachelor’s degree this year at BC and scored a job as a controls engineer.

“Everything that I’ve learned in class I’m using in the industry right now,” said Lewis.

Finally, fellow graduate Steven Mulder credits the BC nursing program for securing his dream job at Kern Medical. He says the partnership they formed with local hospitals during the pandemic was crucial in developing himself as a medical professional.

“I had a great opportunity to prove myself and work as a nurse in the local hospitals to help our community deal with this pandemic,” said Mulder.

All three graduates share one thing in common, each referring to the class of 2020 as family.

“At the Bakersfield College campus, you’re not only going to find a community here,” said Pulido. “You’re going to find a family.”

The commencement will be broadcast on KGET – TV 17 on Saturday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will also stream live on our Facebook page. The ceremony will air on our sister station Telemundo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.