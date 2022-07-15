BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community College District received $111 million for many different projects, which include Bakersfield College’s student housing, according to a release from the college district.

The money comes from Governor Newsom’s 2022-2023 California budget. The budget included $41.6 billion for higher education.

Within the state budget, Bakersfield College will receive about $60 million for the development and construction of a proposed 154-student housing complex, according the district.

College officials said, the proposed housing complex will be apartment style and is set to be located on University Avenue.