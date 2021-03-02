Bakersfield College gets fellowship funding from state to support student journalists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is one of eight community colleges to receive funding from the state to support student journalists.

The college said that yesterday, California Humanities named BC as one of eight colleges to be awarded funding as part of the 2021 Democracy and the Informed Citizen Emerging Journalist fellowship program. A total of $88,000 is being provided to the colleges.

BC said three students are participating in the program, through which they will receive training in local and community-engaged journalism, podcasting, media literacy and mentoring from professional journalists.

As part of the fellowship, the college said the students will propose and conduct a reporting project on important regional issues that will be shared with a statewide audience through an online portal.

“It’s an honor (to) be part of this fantastic cohort of California community colleges who are training future journalists,” said associate journalism professor Erin Auerbach. “BC’s journalism program and its award-winning flagship publication, the Renegade Rip, have a strong tradition of training future journalists, and we are so grateful to receive this kind of support from Cal Humanities.”

BC said the statewide cohort of fellows convened virtually for a kick-off media summit in January and will meet regularly throughout the spring semester.