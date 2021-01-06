Bakersfield College gets $450K national grant to expand services for veteran students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Veterans Services has been chosen as one of 16 recipients nationwide to receive a $450,000 grant to establish a new program.

This grant, offered by the US. Department of Education, will provide funding for a Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success program that coordinates comprehensive academic, financial, physical and social support for student veterans.

“It is a great day for student veterans at Bakersfield College. I am so excited that the BC Veterans Services has been granted this incredible opportunity,” said Jenny Frank, director of Veterans Services. “This funding will allow us to give our student veterans the premier and supportive educational experience they deserve. Thank you to all those who stood behind us in this endeavor.”

In addition to academic support services, the CEVSS program will offer mental health services, cultural events, academic excellence awards and a pathway to internships in the community.

