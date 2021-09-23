Bakersfield College Foundation announces new vice chairman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College Foundation announced Thursday that Derek Yurosek, managing director of Arable Capital, has been named its vice chairman.

“Yurosek’s breadth of experience in management and investing will benefit the Foundation, whose endowments and other assets exceed $56 million,” said a news release from the foundation.

The board also added three new members: Megan Person, chief for NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center; Frank Wooldridge, administrator of investigations and public affairs for Law Offices of Young Wooldridge; and John Petri, chief operating officer of Motor City Sales and Service and Lexus of Bakersfield.