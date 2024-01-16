BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College faculty members are set to showcase their talents away from the classroom during their “Spring Faculty Showcase” concert Jan. 26.

The showcase will feature the talents of eleven professors performing a variety of musical selections. The free concert will be happening Friday Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Bakersfield College Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre. The community is invited to attend.

Professors scheduled to perform: