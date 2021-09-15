Bakersfield College faculty create gallery displaying pandemic-inspired artwork

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College faculty created an art gallery featuring pandemic-inspired artwork that will be on display through Oct. 22.

The Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery will be on display inside the BC Library. Select artwork will also be available outside as the weather permits. Appointments are required to visit the gallery.

Make an appointment here.

The art captures some of the emotions we have all felt at one point or another in the past 17 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Art work ranges from drawings, painting, sculpture, and textile, to photography, video and digital media.

Bakersfield College’s COVID-19 health and safety recommendations will be enforced. There will be limited capacity allowed inside the gallery to allow for physical distancing between visitors.

You can visit the Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery Monday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m.