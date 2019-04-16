Bakersfield College Drumline wins gold at WGI World Championships Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jimmie Taliaferro [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jimmie Taliaferro [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jimmie Taliaferro [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jimmie Taliaferro [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jimmie Taliaferro [ + - ]

The Bakersfield College Drumline Is returning home as world champions.

The group competed in the WGI World Competition over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio.

The Renegade drumline was crowned the WGI Independent Open Class world champions over the three-day competition.

They took first place out of 15 other groups in the final round.

It's the first time the BC Drumline has earned a medal in their program's history.