BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will host author Erika Sanchez this Thursday as part of their distinguished speaker series

Sanchez is the author of the New York Times bestselling young adult novel, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” which was a finalist for the National Book Award. Her poetry has been included in literary journals such as Poets.org, Boston Review, POETRY Magazine, and New York Times Magazine.

She has also been the recipient of many fellowships including a Princeton Arts Fellowship from 2017 to 2019 and a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation. Recently, she was appointed the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Chair in the Latin American and Latino Studies Department at DePaul University.

Sanchez’s program is free to the public.

To register for the event at 10 a.m., click here. To register for the 2p.m. session click here.