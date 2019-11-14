Bakersfield College could get housing development for homeless, low-income students

Bakersfield College could soon see its first housing development for students.

The college is looking to work with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern on a new housing development on a spot of land directly across the street from the campus. The facility would serve homeless and low-income students.

During its Thursday meeting, the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees will consider authorizing the district to enter into an agreement to sell or lease the land on Mt. Vernon Avenue to the Housing Authority for the construction of the affordable housing.

“We’re looking at how Bakersfield College can be at the table for the conversations taking place in community about homelessness and find solutions to make a positive impact,” said Norma Rojas-Mora, communications director for the college.

If the board gives the authorization and the district enters into an agreement with the Housing Authority, Rojas-Mora said they will then begin looking at possible funding sources for the project and seeing how feasible it would be.

“We’re really just exploring the possibilities of the project at this point,” she said.

If both parties are able to line up funding and decide to move forward with the project, Rojas-Mora said the Housing Authority would build and operate the facility. BC would refer students to the Authority for the program.

Rojas-Mora said it’s too early to say when a facility would be ready or how many students a facility on the property could hold, but she estimates that it will be a small development.

The Housing Authority approached the college at the start of the fall semester in August to discuss the possibility of a housing project, Rojas-Mora said.

In evaluating approximately how many students would fit the criteria for a low-income housing project, she said they looked at student demographic data.

During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 2,054 students self-reported that they receive money through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. In addition, 932 students reported that they were homeless, according to the district.

“Since these numbers are self-reported and many students don’t consider couch-surfing as homelessness, those numbers could potentially be much higher,” Rojas-Mora said.

The possible housing project is just one part of a larger strategy Bakersfield College is implementing to address homelessness issues in the community.

In January, the college is expected to launch a six-week training program aimed at helping homeless students get the education and experience necessary to get into entry-level positions that will be lined up for them.

Rojas-Mora said BC is working with several community partners, including the Mission at Kern County and Bakersfield Homeless Center. The pilot program is expected to start with a small group of students, possibly around a dozen.

“It’s pretty unique. We’re hoping it becomes a model for other community colleges to follow,” she said.

Rojas-Mora said she’s excited about the upcoming projects addressing homelessness and hopes that they will have a significant impact on the community.

“These are different, out-of-the-box ways Bakersfield College is helping address the homeless issue,” she said. “We’re looking at identifying solutions and being creative. To make these projects a reality would be absolutely exciting.”

Housing Authority Executive Director Stephen Pelz was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.