Jeff Chudy announces retirement after 16 years as Bakersfield College head football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College football coach Jeff Chudy announced he is retiring after 16 years at the helm of the Renegades program, the college said Tuesday evening.

The college announced Chudy’s retirement in a release. Chudy said he was thankful for the opportunity to be part of the program 28 years ago. He said he wants to devote more time to his family.

In Chudy’s time as head coach, he compiled a 112-67 record and led the Renegades to a state championship in 2012.

Chudy’s 112 wins places him second in all-time in Bakersfield College history.

Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian said the college would immediately begin a search for the next head football coach.

Chudy was quoted in the statement:

“I have been involved in this great game of football since I was 7 years old. When I became a part of the Bakersfield College Football program 28 years ago, I was too young and naïve to understand the impact this community would have on me and my family. I am so thankful to Bakersfield College for giving me the unbelievable opportunity to be a part of BC football. I am also indebted to the players, coaches, and their families that have inspired me over the years. My time at Bakersfield College has been nothing short of spectacular. Renegade Football is special – this program is truly a community partnership. I am forever grateful for the lifelong relationships that I’ve made. The experiences we’ve had and the memories we’ve made are priceless. As great as this ride has been, God has blessed me with a loving and supportive family who have paid a price. It is time for me step off the grid to devote more time to their world.” Jeff Chudy

“I know I speak for everyone in the BC football community when I express my gratitude for all that Jeff has brought to the game and to this college,” college president Sonya Christian said.