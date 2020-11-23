Bakersfield College closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The college said services will resume regular operating hours on Monday, Nov. 30. Hours remain unchanged for both the Student Information Desk and Financial Aid lobby and are open today through Wednesday.

The desk is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Returning and new students are encouraged to connect for assistance with enrolling for the spring 2021 semester. Enrollment is now open and courses begin the week of Jan. 16.