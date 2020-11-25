Bakersfield College Choir holding virtual concert next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Choir is holding a virtual concert on Monday, Nov. 30. The virtual concert, titled “Becoming Us,” will feature the Bakersfield College Choir, Chamber Singers and the Renegade Chorus, as well as special guests Caley Mayhall, Christina Parnell, Ken Burdick and Tracy Harris.

According to BC, the music chosen for the concert focuses on what the Bakersfield community has been through for the past eight months. The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. on BC Choir’s YouTube Channel.

Click here for more information.