Bakersfield College begins providing immigration clinics for students, employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is now providing immigration clinics for students, staff and faculty.

The college said services at the clinics include general immigration consultations as well as assistance on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewals, citizenship, family petitions, FBI and background checks, adjustment of status and visas.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, BC said all clinics will be held virtually via Zoom or telephone until further notice. They will be held every second Tuesday and fourth Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting today.

Funds for the clinics were provided by the state’s 2018-19 budget, which earmarked $10 million for

the California Department of Social Services to contract with nonprofit organizations and deliver

immigration legal services to California community college students across the state.

Bakersfield College is one of 65 hub colleges participating in the Community College Immigration Legal Services Project.

“We’re honored to be a hub for the California Community College Immigration Legal Services project,” said Zav Dadabhoy, vice president of student affairs at BC. “We have a long-standing relationship with the UFW Foundation and are excited to work together again to uplift BC students with the support they need to achieve their educational goals.”

If Bakersfield College students have an urgent or time-sensitive matter, they are encouraged to call

the UFW Foundation at 661-324-2500. DACA renewals are being prioritized at this time, the college said.

BC students, staff and faculty may email ab540@bakersfieldcollege.edu to receive instructions on scheduling appointments.