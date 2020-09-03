Bakersfield College announces upcoming speakers in virtual Distinguished Speaker Series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced the upcoming speakers in the virtual BC Distinguished Speaker Series. Jazz musician Louie Cruz Beltran is the second speaker in the series. He will perform his program virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The series is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be presented live via Zoom as well as on the Student Government Association Facebook page.

Beltran is recognized as a master percussionist, superb singer and versatile entertainer. He has performed at major festivals, including the Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl and the Concord Jazz Festival. His album, “Paint the Rhythm” reached the #11 spot on the Media Base smooth jazz charts.

Click here to register for the 10 a.m. program. To register for the 2 p.m., click here.

These speakers will make up the remainder of the speakers in the series: