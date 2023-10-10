BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with Bakersfield College announced scholarship applications are open now until Feb. 1, 2024.

From Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Feb. 1, 2024, Bakersfield College students can apply for more than 300 different scholarships, according to college officials.

The scholarships will help students pay for tuition, books and more.

For more information on how to apply for scholarships contact, Jenae Ortega at jenae.ortega@bakersfieldcollege.edu.

If you would like mor information on donating to a scholarship or creating a scholarship contact, Alyssa Cross at alyssa.cross@bakersfieldcollege.edu.