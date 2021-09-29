Bakersfield College announces new building to be built at Delano campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College and Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced a new building at the college’s Delano campus.

The college announced the new building Tuesday. Officials say at the Delano campus, the number of students attending 15 hours of classes per week has risen more than 50% since 2015, prompting the need for an additional building.

“We don’t wait for them to come to us. We go take education out to our communities,” Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian said. “This buliding is really a symbol of Bakersfield College expanding out to those who really need college right in their back yard.”

The college says the building was made possible by $14 million secured by Assemblymember Salas in the state budget.

It’s expected to begin construction in February 2022, with hopes of opening in fall 2023.