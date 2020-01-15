Bakersfield College announces interim head football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the resignation of Bakersfield College football’s head coach Jeff Chudy last week, BC announced R. Todd Littlejohn as interim head coach for the Renegades.

Littlejohn is a former Renegade and has coaching experience ranging Division I universities to the NFL. Littlejohn is proud to take this opportunity that has been offered to him by the BC Athletics Department.

“I’d like to thank Sandi Taylor for this tremendous opportunity to lead a storied program,” Littlejohn said. “What I learned as a college player started here and propelled me into my coaching career. I’m proud to be a member of the BC football legacy and grateful for the opportunity to come home and lead Renegade Nation into a new era.”

Littlejohn’s experience dates back to 1989 where he coached defensive backs at Porterville College and in 1991 at Bakersfield College. After that he went on to Missouri Western State College, Mount San Antonio College, De Anza College, San Jose Sabercats (AFL), UCLA, Syracuse, the New York Giants(NFL), UC-Berkely, the Jacksonville Jaguars(NFL), New Mexico State University, Scottsdale Community College and his last stop was at Prairie Veiw A&M.

Athletic Director Sandi Taylor said she is ready to bring back a Bakersfield native to BC Football, especially someone with his long list of coaching experience.

“I am thrilled to welcome R. Todd back to his hometown of Bakersfield.” Said Taylor “In this time of transition for Renegade football he brings a wealth of experience to his new duties as the interim head coach. We look forward to Coach Littlejohn leading our football program.”