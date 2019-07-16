Bakersfield College announces $1M in state funding for workforce programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College celebrated another $1 million in state funding for its workforce development program.

College president Sonya Christian and Assemblyman Rudy Salas were on hand for the announcement Monday.

The state’s $215 billion budget includes $1 million requested by Salas.

It’s the second time Salas has secured $1 million for Bakersfield College.

It’s part of the college’s push to form partnerships with different groups and communities to prep students for their careers, through the rural initiatives program.

Salas says the money will help train students for a variety of trade fields like electronics, industrial automation and engineering.

The college hopes the money will help thousands of students grow the Central Valley’s economy.