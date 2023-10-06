BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After six years, Bakersfield College’s Alumni BBQ returns Oct. 21, according to a release from the college.

Tickets for the BBQ are available now, and will cost you $25 for a New York Steak dinner which includes, chili beans, salad, dinner roll and drink. There is also a $10 hot dog meal ticket that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink.

Both meal tickets will include general admission to the BC Homecoming football game beginning at 6 p.m.

The homecoming festival is free to the public and will be feature community vendors, BC exhibits, live music and performances by students and a beer garden to enjoy your BBQ meal.

BC also released the festival’s timeline:

Social, Booths, & Vendors from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.