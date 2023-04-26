BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Alumni Association released the list of five recipients who will be inducted into the BC Alumni Hall of Fame in June.

The BC Hall of Fame honors alums who have had major impacts on the community through their careers or public and community service. This year’s celebration dinner will be held at the Bakersfield Renegade Event Center located at 1801 Panorama Drive at 6 p.m.

The 2023 honorees include:

Steven Val Alvidrez: To be awarded posthumously, Alvidrez served as Chief of Police for the Kern High School District. Ryan Alsop: Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer Max Becherer: National Photo Editor at the Washington Post Robin McNabb: Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive Officer for Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Jay Tamsi: President/CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the KCHCC Business Education Foundation.

For tickets and full details visit their website.