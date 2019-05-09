Bakersfield College advises plan ahead for arriving at Rabobank Arena for graduation ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People looking to attend Bakersfield College graduation ceremonies at Rabobank Arena on Friday are being advised to consider alternatives to getting to the arena and parking in Downtown.

The college says it is expecting around 2,600 graduates and about 6,000 guests and faculty at the event.

The college advises to use ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft to get to the arena, but if you are driving yourself, you can also park at a nearby lot.

The college you can park on Truxtun Avenue in front of the arena and on N Street between Truxtun and California Avenue.

Guests can also park in lots south of the arena along N Street for $10.

Bakersfield College is hosting its 105th commencement at the arena.