BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 9th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con will be returning to the Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13., according to a social media post from Bakersfield Collector-Con.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. at the convention center located at 1001 Truxtun Ave., the page said. Tickets are available in person now and will also be available on the days of the event at the Mechanics Bank Ticket Box Office.

The Bakersfield Collector-Con also said online tickets are sold at the Mechanics Bank website, but extra online fees will apply.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit the Mechanics Bank website.