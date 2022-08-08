BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con is coming to Mechanics Bank this weekend, according to the Bakersfield Collector-Con’s Facebook.

The collector-con said the event will include vendors, a cosplay contest and several celebrity guests including Leilani Shiu – who plays a Jawa in “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Collector Con is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to collector-con. Admission is $9 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday.