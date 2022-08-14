BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con took place this weekend with hundreds of fans at Mechanics Bank Arena.

It was an enormous gathering of retro, vintage and old-school memorabilia including comics, action figures, and cosplayers. The Bakersfield Collectors-Con had it all.

“This is our very first time out here,” Henry Rubalcado Jr. a vendor at Collector-Con said. “I like being out here. The convention is about having fun, meeting people, buying things that interest you that are hard to find and finding those treasures.”

Visitors were greeted with “ghostbusting” figures and a row of vendors all selling merchandise ranging from clothes, to figurines and premium cards.

The event showcased a range of collectibles and vendors from our community and across the state.

“I’ve been here since I was 10, and now here I am at 30,” Daniel Moreno the owner of D&B Tabletop Minis said. “My wife started making some calls and says, ‘oh hey there is a convention coming up,’ you know this is kind of like our kickoff.”

A life-sized working replica of R2D2 from Star Wars wandering the floor greeting people. Creators behind hit productions also attended this weekend’s event like David Roman, the artist for the Adult Swim show Rick and Morty as well as “The Mandalorian” actor Leilani Shiu who plays a Jawa.

Cosplayers had their own costume contest and competed for cash prizes.

“We want to kind of build our dream and make it to where we can enjoy doing something we love everyday,” Moreno said.

This year’s Collector Con may be over but plans for next year are already in the works.