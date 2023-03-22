BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of city workers protested in front of the Bakersfield City Hall Wednesday evening for livable wages.

Protesters told 17 News they have not had an increase in their wages in over 10 years and are paid far below what similar positions in other California cities pay their workers.

City workers said they were last offered across-the-board wage increases and retro pay back to July 1, 2022 and their protests are on the condition that an agreement can be reached by April 26 for bonus pay, holiday pay, bilingual pay and more, a proposal which the city rejected.



